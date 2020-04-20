Your browser does not support iframes.

This April 19, Luis Miguel He turned 50, and the congratulations were immediate. Jorge «El Burro» Van Rankin, A friend of adolescence of the interpreter of “The unconditional”, he turned to social networks to send a congratulatory message to the “Sun of Mexico.”

The artist surprised his followers by sharing an unpublished postcard from his youth in which the singer appears posing with a big smile on camera.

Congratulations Mikey! 50 years, spend little mother @lmxlm! “Wrote the famous who on many occasions has spoken of the close relationship he had with his friend when they were young.

The television host caused a furore with the image that so far has almost 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments in which platform users took advantage to congratulate the singer and thank the artist for the golden years postcard.

“Congratulations to our dear Luis Miguel”, “What a gem of a photo!”, “Thank you very much for sharing it”, “They were super young”, “Wow, how the years go by”, “Many congratulations to my great idol the ‘Sun de México ‘”,“ Congratulations to the greatest in Latin America ”,“ Two handsome ”,“ Fotaza ”, were some of the comments that can be read in the post of the television presenter.

This is not the first time that «El Burro», as it is better known, shares details of his past relationship with the famous interpreter, because before they separated, they both shared great moments together.

It was last March that the actor shared another photograph in which a group of friends in bathing suits appear in a pool, including him and Luis Miguel.

In 2017, during a Mexican television program, Van Rankin confessed that his relationship with “El Sol” was terminated and he assured that it was a joke that he made many years ago to the representative of his then friend.

“We made a joke about what we were talking about in a Miami hotel, nonsense,” he said, adding that the joke did not go directly to the singer because he knew his special character.

Apparently the joke bothered Luis Miguel and he decided to distance himself from his friend. At that time “El Burro” confessed that he was 17 years old without speaking to the interpreter of “I have everything except you.”

A year later, the television host took his Instagram account to leave a message for Luis Miguel, where he assured that they had met again, and shared a photograph in which the two appear hugged and smiling.

“What a pleasure to see a friend again after 22 years! Good that I saw you and congratulations on your series and your tour! Hug ”, he expressed on Instagram.

At the words of the driver, Luis Miguel did not make any statement or respond to his messages, since it is known how discreet and absent the singer is from social networks, as well as from the public eye.

