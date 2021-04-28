El Burro ”Van Rankin breaks the silence about his exclusivity on Televisa – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin categorically denied the information that claimed that he had lost his exclusivity on Televisa this month, a reason that led him to anger and to withdraw from the recordings of the series ’40 and 20 ‘.

During his meeting with various reporters on his way out of the San Ángel television station, the driver was a bit annoyed with this news and clarified the situation.

“Where am I? On Televisa. The exclusivity was not taken away from me, how did I say there? April is the last month they pay you. No, no, no, the exclusivity ended last September, I have not had exclusivity since last September, “said Van Rankin.

In the same way, the actor also told how he found out about this news last year.

“We were in the Obrera (colony) doing ’40 and 20 ‘, and the exclusivity ended there, I was doing the series, but I have an extraordinary friendship with Benitez, with Mr. Azcárraga, with everyone, apart from the fact that we are friends, we work together and we’ve been here scrubbing him for 30 years ”.

Finally, “El Burro” confessed that the series’ last seasons have been so successful that it is part of the Las Estrellas channel’s night comedy bar, that in the coming months they will record the seventh and eighth seasons.