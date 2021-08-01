‘El Buki’ about people who still hesitate to get vaccinated – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

In recent days, the number of vaccinated against covid-19 in Mexico has increased, despite this, there are still people who hesitate to inoculate either for fear of reactions or some other cause, that is why Marco Antonio Solís sent a message to all those people who are still in doubt about getting the covid vaccine.

For a few weeks El Buki, as Marco Antonio Solís is also known, has caused a sensation for his tweets and this time the singer used Twitter to encourage, in his style, people to get vaccinated.

Through an eloquent tweet, which already has more than 18,000 retweets and 71,000 likes, the interpreter of “Your prison” asked the population to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Get vaccinated without fear! Their ex must have done more harm to them and they are all very much alive here. Vaccines save lives! “

In show business, there have been celebrities who have stated that at the moment they do not plan to be vaccinated, this is the case of Aracely Arámbula or Eric del Castillo, who has declared that he will not inoculate and that he is taking chlorine dioxide to protect his immune system.

Recently Paty Navidad caused controversy, as some say that after starting the Masterchef Celebrity recordings, the actress and other contestants were infected with covid-19.

After giving this information, Paty Navidad used her social networks to deny that she was infected with covid-19. It should be remembered that on different occasions the actress has been against vaccines, since she claims they are a “method” of governments to control people.

Millennium Information