El Born, electrifying sensations – The first

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Cupra surprised us a few months ago when he took over the launch of the Born, a model that, in principle, was going to be for Seat. It was then that we saw the first images of the person in charge of starting the electrification for the Martorell service company, developed from scratch as zero emissions in the Catalan capital itself. The Cupra Born will spearhead a new era, both in the aspect of its propulsion and the business model. The objective of the firm is to reach a young client, whom it will conquer with its risky design, sports car features and unconventional sales formulas. For now, we have been able to know the most important aspects of this cousin of the ID.3, the Volkswagen option against which it will compete without qualms.

As Wayne Griffiths, President of Cupra and Seat has stated: “The Cupra Born represents a change in the rules of the game in the electricity market and the drive for the transformation of the company.” Thus, the expectations with this compact electric, the first of the brand, are high. So far, Cupra has presented models plug-in hybrids such as León PHEV or Formentor PHEV, but they lacked the definitive jump. For this they have opted for a disruptive design, not very classifiable and with a personality so unique that it is difficult to define by its tall silhouette but far from the typical SUV.

As for its propulsion, the Cupra Born is made up of an electrical block that can be 150 hp (110 kW) or 204 hp (150 kW), with the option of providing an extra dose of strength to achieve the 231 hp. Of course, to have that e-Boost we will have to get the largest battery pack, 77 kWh, compared to the standard 58 kWh. Not only will we gain momentum, we will also be able to circulate for longer, with a final autonomy of up to 540 kilometers for the 77 kWh battery and 420 kilometers for the 58 kWh battery. In any of its configurations, the Born will be rear and, as the brand has proposed, it will retain the performance and dynamic DNA that characterizes the Cupra.