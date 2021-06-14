El Becerril takes the three points against Real Burgos CF (1-2)

06/13/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

The Becerril added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Real Burgos this sunday in the San Amaro. The Real Burgos CF arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 1-0 to La Bañeza. On the visitors’ side, the Becerril lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Cebrereña. Thanks to this result, the churro team is eighth, while the Real Burgos he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Melero in the 36th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for him Real Burgos CF, who put the tables with a bit of Sedano at minute 65. But later the Becerril in minute 81 he advanced his team with another goal from Melero, thus completing a doublet. Finally, the match came to an end with a 1-2 in the light.

Thanks to this victory, Edu Narganes’s team remained in eighth position with 31 points and those of Daniel Santos they ranked eleventh with 22 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Real Burgos CF is against him Peñaranda Bracamonte, Meanwhile he Becerril will face The farm.