El Bebeto says “I’ve already learned to live without you” PUM!

“I already learned to live without you!” Pum, just like the title, is that the truth is, how nice it is to be able to get to the point where we say this sentence! And El Bebeto knows it of course. We tell you all the details of this new single here in Music News. You’re going to love it!

On July 15, El Bebeto premiered their new single entitled, “I already learned to live without you” and what we needed was to read this and listen to a song like this. The reality is that this single manages to empathize with people so much that it has been very successful. The new single from El Bebeto to date has almost half a million views on the YouTube platform! We love it, we just love it.

And the thing is … How can we not empathize? We are simply going to analyze and stop for a moment. How many times do we give our entire lives for a person who definitely does not value us? And we cling, and we cry and we move away, and they look for us, and we continue, and we cannot leave that person because we love them, because we still have feelings, because we did know how to love beautiful, and that person does nothing but use us and use us. and use us.

The reality is that El Bebeto knows what I’m talking about, and how nice when we can finally say, “I’ve already learned to live without you”, you already cut me, you cheated on me, you betrayed me, you made me cry, you hurt me, you took the risk of lose me, well what do you think!?!?!?! I already learned to live without you! AMONOOOS!

Seriously, please listen to this song, I promise you that in a two by three you will eliminate that bastard, and your life will change. I tell you!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOUPItSXeAE