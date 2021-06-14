El Barco achieves three points against Viveiro CF (3-1)

06/13/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Boat won 3-1 against Viveiro during the match played this Sunday in the Calabagueiros. The Boat He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Vista Alegre Student at home (0-2) and the other in front of As Pontes at home (3-2). Regarding the visiting team, the Viveiro CF had to settle for a three-way tie against him Ourense. After the match, the Barquense team is fourth at the end of the match, while the Viveiro is third.

The first team to score was the Barquense team, which debuted the light with a goal from Omar navarro at 24 minutes. He later marked the Boat, increasing distances thanks to a goal from David alvarez in minute 30. However, the team from Viveira approached the scoreboard with a goal from Rolle at 45 minutes. The home team increased their advantage by Oscar Martin just before the final whistle, specifically at 46, thus ending the first half with the score of 3-1.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 3-1.

The technician of the Boat, Manolo, gave entry to the field to Ivi Vouchers, Carlos Cruz, Carlos Villar and Ivan replacing Rodrigo alonso, The Harrak, Vera Y Oscar Martin, while on the part of the Viveiro, Chusky replaced Diaz, Knight, Legs Y Trasancos for Rolle, Mountains, Facu Pérez Y Javi king.

The referee of the match showed three yellow cards. Of the two teams, Of Pedro of the local team and Xaime Y Javi king The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

After overcoming the match, the Boat ranked fourth in the league table with 48 points at the end of the match, while Viveiro CF it was placed in third place with 49 points.

On the following day the team of Manolo will face against CSD Arzua, Meanwhile he Viveiro CF de Chusky will be measured against Pontellas.

Data sheetBoat:Oviedo, Marc, Rubio, Omar Navarro, El Harrak (Carlos Cruz, min.63), Óscar Martín (Iván, min.82), David Álvarez, De Pedro, Vera (Carlos Villar, min.82), Rodrigo Alonso (Ivi Vouchers, min. 59) and CalvoViveiro CF:Tomás, Pereira, Montes (Caballero, min.53), Madero, Rolle (Diaz, min.53), Xaime, Meitin, Louzao, Javi Rey (Trasancos, min.65), Tichu and Facu Pérez (Pernas, min.65 )Stadium:CalabagueirosGoals:Omar Navarro (1-0, min. 24), David Álvarez (2-0, min. 30), Rolle (2-1, min. 45) and Óscar Martín (3-1, min. 46)