El Arabi, formerly of Granada, sentenced to one year in prison for beating two teenagers

Youssef El Arabi, former Granda and currently Olympiacos forward, has been sentenced to a year in prison by a French court accused of having beaten two teenagers in Montpellier.

The Arabi, which this season has been the highest thrashed in the Greek championship, has been tried by a Montpellier court for events that occurred last year 2017 when two minors, 13 and 16 years old, threw glass bottles on the terrace where He was celebrating the end of Ramadan with his family in the French town. The player responded with his two brothers and brother-in-law attacking the two boys.

The Arabi, international for Morocco on 45 occasions and a leading scorer of the Greek championship, has played, among others, in the French Caen (2008-2011), Granada (2012-2016) Y Olympiacos, since 2019. In Spanish football he is known for the years in which he played for Granada, both in the First and Second Division. He also played the last World Cup in 2018 with Morocco.