The Dominican exponent of dembow, El Alfa El Jefe, joined the US group Black Eyed Peas to release together the song “No Mañana”, which will be part of the Translation album that will be on sale this June 19.

And it is that the Black Eyed Peas have wanted to make this new full-length album with the collaboration of great stars of Latin music, so they included El Alfa as part of it.

This song with lyrics in Spanish and English is based on BEP’s private label with moombahton and reggaeton as a Latin touch.

The single was released to followers by fans since early Friday morning on Black Eyed Peas YouTube and all digital stores such as Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, Apple Music and more.

In this new album you will find other songs and collaborations of Black Eyed Peas with artists like Ozuna, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Shakira. Becky G, Floor 21 and Maluma.