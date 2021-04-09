El Alcoraz receives Elche as a litmus test for its permanence

04/09/2021 at 06:30 CEST

EFE

Alcoraz will host this Friday a key duel in the fight for permanence between Huesca, team that marks the descent, and the Elche, the one who fixes salvation, to which both arrive in a good mood and with José Rojo ‘Pacheta’, who led Primera last year to the Alicante team, now at the head of the Alto Aragonese block.

The Aragonese team yearns to add his second victory in a row after that achieved at the Ciutat de Valencia against Levante to get out of the red zone, while Elche, which drew two good draws against Getafe and Betis, tries to hit the table to get away from danger.

There is a lot of enthusiasm and optimism both in the Aragonese club and in the fans to be able to leave the positions engaged in those who have been for 21 days. In these next two games, against Elche and the following week at the Alavés field, a good part of their future is played in the top flight by facing two direct rivals who are fighting for the same goal, salvation.

The match is special and very important for both teams, as they are direct rivals, and also for the Huesca coach, who took Primera to Elche last year, as well as for Barça forward Dani Escriche, who was on loan to that team.

Pacheta will not be able to count on the defenders Pablo Maffeo and Gastón Silva or with midfielder Javier Ontiveros, due to injury, although it is likely that there is the Greek central Dimitrios Siovas, recovered from the muscular discomfort he suffered against Levante.

The improvement experienced by the Hellenic suggests that he can start as a starter and if not, his position would be occupied by the Slovak Denis Vavro. The one who will enter the starting eleven will be Pedro López, on the right side, instead of the injured Maffeo.

Pacheta could have a question that would be that of the striker Rafa Mir’s companion in the attack. The position would be played between Sandro Ramírez and Escriche.

Elche, for its part, faces the visit to Alcoraz in a good mood and with the objective of striking a blow on the table that puts the objective of permanence on track.

The team from Elche, which accumulates two consecutive draws, has improved sensations and results since the arrival of Fran Escribá to the bench, but he still has the pending subject of winning away from home, something he has not achieved since October.

Coaching staff and players are aware of the importance of points against a direct rival who, in addition, marks the frontier of salvation in a match in which, in addition, the particular coefficient is also at stake.

Elche recovers its striker and top scorer, Argentine Lucas Boyé, absent last day due to suspension, but will not be able to count for the second consecutive game with the also ‘albiceleste’ Pablo Piatti, the last signing of the entity.

The forward, who has not been able to train during the week at the same pace as his teammates, is almost recovered from muscle discomfort, but Escribá has preferred not to force his reappearance to have it fully in the next few days.

The main novelty in the lineup may be the return of the Argentine to the axis of the attack and the great doubt is in knowing if Escribá will bet on the Boyé and Carillo couple or, on the contrary, will give continuity as second point to Pere Milla, who has scored in the last two games.

– Probable lineups:

Huesca: Andrés Fernández; Pedro López, Pulido, Insua, Siovas or Vavro, Javi Galán; Mosquera, Seoane, Ferreiro; Sandro or Escriche and Rafa Mir.

Elche: Edgar Badía; Palacios, Gonzalo Verdú, Dani Calvo, Mojica; Tete Morente, Marcone, Guti, Fidel; Pere Milla or Guido Carrillo and Lucas Boyé.

Referee: Alberola Rojas (Castilian-Manchego Committee).

Stadium: The Alcoraz.

Hour: 21.00.