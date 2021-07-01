Ekaterina Alexandrova stays out of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 00:30 CEST

The Colombian player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, number 94 of the WTA, surprised by winning by 7-5 and 6-2 in an hour and thirty minutes to the Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova, number 36 of the WTA and seeded number 32, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

Alexandrova managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Colombian, for her part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, Osorio Serrano had an 86% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and managed to win 61% of the points on serve, while his opponent’s data is 84% ​​effective, 4 double faults and 53% of points obtained at service.

After this match, next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time the round of 32 will take place in which the faces Osorio Serrano and the Belarusian player will see each other. Aryna Sabalenka, number 4 and seeded number 2.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 237 tennis players face off and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the guests.