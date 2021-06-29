Ekaterina Alexandrova manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 09:45 CEST

The Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, number 36 in the WTA and seeded number 32, won by 6-1 and 6-3 in an hour and a minute to Laura siegemund, German tennis player, number 54 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

During the game, the Russian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 64% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 79% of the service points. As for the German player, she did not break serve at all, she had a 65% first serve, made 2 double faults and managed to win 50% of her service points.

During the thirty-second finals, the Russian will face off against the winner of the match between the Colombian player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and the russian player Anna Kalinskaya.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. It is held on an open-air lawn and a total of 238 players can see their faces. In total, a total of 128 players reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 in London.