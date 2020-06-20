Ejidatarios de San Nicolás Totolapan recovered lands from their community last April (Photo: YouTube / Ejidatarios San Nicolás Totolapan)

Ejidatarios and producers of San Nicolás Totolapan, in the Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office, in the southwest of Mexico City, denounced the murder of businessman Andrés Arreola, happened on June 19 in the El Cofre area, kilometer 12 of the Picacho Ajusco highway.

The person responsible for the murder escaped through the forest despite the fact that ejidatarios and policemen present in the vicinity tried to stop him.. During the chase there was an exchange of fire.

As it was revealed this afternoon, Andrés Arreola was producer of Televisa and he was a collaborator of Estrellas TV. In addition, it was revealed that during the events a woman by the name was also injured by firearm Leticia Camarillo Gutiérrez.

The attack happened after the businessman, accompanied by members of the 1910 Heroes ejido, members of the Totolapan ejido representation, and Mexico City police, appeared at the place located inside the ejido and the Ecological Reserve of San Nicolás Totolapan.

Alleged members of the 1919 Heroes ejido affirm that the lands of the El cofre area are their property (Photo: YouTube / Ejidatarios San Nicolás Totolapan)

In the place were 25 producers doing work for the sowing of oats, who explained in a public statement that a person outside the group attacked the businessman moments after they met him.

Before the attack, the 1910 hero ejidatarios who accompanied Arreola claimed to own the land and they argued to have the endorsement of the ejidal commissioner of San Nicolás Totolapan, Rodolfo Terán.

However, the Totolapan ejidatarios accredited to the police, with official documents, that The possession of the land corresponds to the ejidatario Osvaldo Fuentes, from San Nicolás.

Ajusco volcano from the top of the El Pelado volcano, 3620 meters above sea level, located south in the Sierra Chichinautzin Volcanic Field, near the Parres community in Tlalpan (Photo: Margarito Pérez / Cuartoscuro)

The lands in question were invaded in May 2019 by members of the 1910 Heroes ejido, who claimed to own other lands in the El Albergue, Monte Alegre, El Huarache, El Saúco, Los Magueyitos and El Cofre areas, claiming a surface of approximately 800 hectares, as the Totolapan ejidatarios denounced at the time.

Osvaldo Fuentes’ plot was recovered on April 20, 2020 through collective work, and at that time it was reported that the land had been polluted and several trees were cut down inside it illegally.

In their statement, the members of the San Nicolás Totolapan ejido deeply regretted the acts of violence and expressed concern for the safety of their people, particularly from producers who have participated in defending the limits of the ejido.

Despite the police presence and the proximity with a roadblock, the murderer fled (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In El Sauco, another place in your community affected by invasions, is located one of the main springs that supply drinking water to the town.

They also demanded that the authorities guarantee protection measures for defenders of the territory, in view of the increase in violence, invasions, environmental crimes, dispossession and impunity in the area.

This murder is in addition to other acts of violence that have occurred in the region, the border between the Tlalpan and Magdalena Contreras municipalities. On May 27, police officers were beaten by a group of loggers after an illegal shipment of wood was seized. One of these cops days later he died of the injuries inflicted on him.

On May 27, police officers were beaten by a group of loggers (Photo: Twitter @ LICCESARRUBIO2)

The complaint issued this Friday was replicated by the National Indigenous Congress, an organization with which the ejidatarios have articulated to curb the dispossession of their territory. Already in December 2019 the national organization denounced that two ejidatarios of San Nicolás received death threats for his eagerness to defend the territorial limits.

San Nicolás Totolapan is a town recognized since 1534 in a Techialoyan codex and has a Royal Mercy from 1563. In 1924, the community received an ejido endowment and in 1938 an expansion, as specified by an ejidal representative during the Juan Chávez Alonso Chair, convened by the National Indigenous Congress and held in Chiapas in 2013, with the participation of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation.

Complaint filed on June 19 (Photo: Courtesy)

In the ejido lands and ecological reserves of this and others towns on the slopes of the Ajusco, multiple environmental crimes are committed that have increased in recent months, such as clandestine logging, the establishment of irregular settlements and the deposit of gravel.

In 2012, the discharge of 105 thousand cubic meters of gravel and earth produced during the construction of the Poniente highway, which were deposited in a rocky area near the Xitle volcano, according to the Mexico City Natural Resources Commission.

