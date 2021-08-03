Eiza González will star in the next biopic of María Felix

The film will tell the life and career of the actress, from their triumphs to their losses. You will explore the fame of La Doña, as well as the culture and Mexican femininity. Eiza shared the exciting news through her Instagram account with this message.

“This is one of the most exciting moments of my life. I have always wanted to tell a story that features women, Latina women. Maria was a pioneer of the feminist movement that helped lay the foundations for future pioneers. Maria is an inspiration to me and many others. I am very grateful to the Maria Felix farm for choosing us to share her story with the world! I can’t wait @mheineman Arriba Sonora !!!! 🇲🇽 “, he wrote in the caption of his publication .