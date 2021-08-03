Eiza González will play María Félix in a Hollywood biopic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Eiza González will play María Félix in a biopic directed by Matthew Heineman, the Deadline medium reported on Monday.

The Mexican actress will play the film diva de Oro and will also produce the film alongside Dana Harris and Nicole King for Linden Entertainment. In addition, Walter Rivera will be the executive producer of the film on behalf of the heirs of Felix.

The story of ‘la Doña’ is one of love and loss, acceptance, femininity and fame, and it is also the story of a girl from Álamos, Sonora, who becomes the least conventional muse of Mexico, according to the media. .

“Maria’s tenacity and her intense way of living through some of the toughest adversities I have ever seen have inspired me and many more. I am incredibly honored to play her and to bring her voice and story to the world, ”stated González.

“María was a pioneer of the feminist movement that helped lay the foundations for future pioneers,” added the actress on her Instagram account.

Source: El Financiero