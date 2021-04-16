Eiza González shows off her tremendous figure with a photo session on the beach

Eiza González, the beautiful Mexican model, actress and singer, surprised her followers through her social networks by sharing a photo session in which she appears enjoying the sand on the beach.

Through her Twitter account, Eiza González shared a series of images in which she appears posing with a black swimsuit, as well as posing with a translucent skirt that left her worked figure in view of all her fans.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas will allow the entry of minors for the duel against Xolos

This post did not go unnoticed by his more than 6.9 million followers, as he managed to get more than 537 thousand “likes” and exceeded one thousand nine hundred comments, where his fans were delivered.

The 31-year-old Mexican actress has participated in films such as Baby Driver, Welcome to Marwen, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and recently in the film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content