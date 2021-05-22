Eiza González shows her love for the cowgirl look

The Mexican beauty once again demonstrated her love for the cowgirl look by going out to eat with friends.

Eiza González is fabulous in all styles, from her most casual looks to go to the gym, to her elegant dresses for the red carpet. But apparently there is one that conquers your heart, and also ours, every time you wear it.

We are talking about the cowgirl look, which Eiza chose once again to enjoy a dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star looked spectacular wearing tight black jeans, along with a white shirt and black leather cowgirl boots covered in white stars.

Gonzalez beautifully accompanied her outfit by adding a short black leather biker-style jacket, but which had large stars embroidered on the arms and long fringes that hung from the elbows.

To close the look with a bit of color, the Mexican actress added a striking yellow cloth bag with round bamboo handles.

Your love of the cowgirl style surely had a resurgence after starring in DreamWorks’ latest animated film “Spirit Untamed,” which opens June 4.

Eiza plays Milagro Navarro-Prescott, a famous horseman and the late mother of Fortuna “Lucky” Prescott (Isabela Merced), the 12-year-old adventurer who moves from her home in the city to a small border town in the Old West and she befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.

In addition, the successful actress provided her voice for the film’s soundtrack, performing alongside Isabela “Fearless” (Brave), one of the main themes.

Being in the middle of the press conferences and promotion of the film, we look forward to Eiza González continuing to parade the cowgirl looks that fit her so well.