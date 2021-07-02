Eiza González, Robert Pattinson and Luis Gerardo Méndez, among the new members of the Academy – .

It’s a good day for the entertainment industry in Hollywood. Through their social networks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveal that almost 400 people will vote for the next edition of the Oscars, many of them invited. The outstanding news today is that Eiza González and Luis Gerardo Méndez have been invited by the organization to join as voters for the select table, along with many other celebrities such as Robert Pattinson. This is a spectacular achievement for Mexican actors who little by little made their way into the world of American cinema.

Through a publication on their social networks, AMPAS comments on the official website about the initiative they have planned for delivery in 2022, an effort never before observed in the history of the celebration. 395 people from 49 countries have received invitations to be part of the exclusive table that will choose the winners of the following year. The report mentions that 50% consist of professionals not born in the United States, 46% are women, while 39% are people of color.

