Eiza González, Robert Pattinson and Luis Gerardo Méndez, among the new members of the Academy

It’s a good day for the entertainment industry in Hollywood. Through their social networks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveal that almost 400 people will vote for the next edition of the Oscars, many of them invited. The outstanding news today is that Eiza González and Luis Gerardo Méndez have been invited by the organization to join as voters for the select table, along with many other celebrities such as Robert Pattinson. This is a spectacular achievement for Mexican actors who little by little made their way into the world of American cinema.

You may also like: Salma Hayek and Angelica Vale will have stars on the Walk of Fame in 2022

Through a publication on their social networks, AMPAS comments on the official website about the initiative they have planned for delivery in 2022, an effort never before observed in the history of the celebration. 395 people from 49 countries have received invitations to be part of the exclusive table that will choose the winners of the following year. The report mentions that 50% consist of professionals not born in the United States, 46% are women, while 39% are people of color.

The Academy had never made such a movement but social networks are already celebrating it. eiza Gonzalez is a young Mexican actress who has climbed notable steps in Hollywood in recent years and has fulfilled her dream of becoming the star who always dreamed of high-impact productions such as Baby – El Aprendiz del Crimen – 93%, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you – 75%, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, Bloodshot – 47%, Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55% and From Twilight to dawn, series in which she plays the legendary vampire, Satanico Pandemonium.

We invite you to read: Eiza González joins the #FreeBritney campaign and defends the singer

For its part, Luis Gerardo Mendez has made a respectable career in Mexican cinema with productions such as Nosotros los Nobles – 100%, Club de Cuervos, Elvira, I would give you my life but I’m using it – 67%, Mystery On Board – 53% and Charlie’s Angels – 31% . The Aguascalientes-born actor has also made the right decisions in recent years and has joined Hollywood movies; Now he has also received the invitation from the Academy to become part of the voters in 2022.

Among the 395 guests of AMPAS we find actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary filmmakers, executives, editors, makeup and hair artists, publicists, musicians, producers, production designers, sound editors, visual effects editors, scriptwriters, and more. Through its website, the Academy shares a 29-page archive in which we can read the names of each of the new members, as well as the most important films they have worked on. In 2021, the organizers of the Oscars intend to open the doors to new talents of all backgrounds.

In previous years, the Academy had been claimed for its lack of diversity in the awards (although things turned out worse for the Golden Globes), however, today’s news reveals that the organizers are committed and determined to do the following You deliver something unmissable for the public, and that is that with so many voters on the list, it will be inevitable that we will not be attracted by the lists of nominees and winners in the next edition. This 2021 we already have some important news for the big screen, and there are not a few critics who already have their favorites on the list.

The Oscars 2022 are scheduled for February 27, 2022. It is worth remembering that for this edition the Academy will once again accept films that have not been released in theaters, news that has made the exclusive productions of the platforms good. streaming.

You may also be interested in: Britney Spears’ request for her father to stop being her custodian was denied