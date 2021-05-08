Eiza González returns to music with ‘Fearless’ song from the animated film ‘Spirit Untamed’

Eiza González has not only lent her voice to one of the main characters in the Dreamworks animated film “Spirit Untamed” but is also part of the soundtrack where a duet with Isabela Merced sing the main song of the film.

The song is called “Fearless” (Brave) and it is known that it is a song that has been recorded in two languages ​​in both English and Spanish, which has given the Mexican actress to resume her career as a singer since in her Beginnings in the middle successfully launched some songs on the Mexican market that sounded quite strong on the popularity charts.

For a few weeks, González had given some clues about his participation in the film, but it is not until now that it has been revealed that he also interprets one of the main themes, which has caused quite a lot of emotion with his millions of followers who cannot wait for hearing it again on the radio.

Second part of “Spirit”?

Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved DreamWorks Animation franchise that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron, and includes an Emmy-winning television series.

The film is directed by Elaine Bogan (Netflix’s Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and DreamWorks Animation Television) and produced by Karen Foster (co-producer of How to Train Your Dragon). The film’s co-director is Ennio Torresan (The Boss Baby’s story director) and the film’s music is by composer Amie Doherty (Amazon’s Undone, DreamWorks Animation’s Marooned).

An epic adventure about a determined girl who yearns for a place to belong and discovers a kindred spirit when she meets a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story of DreamWorks Animation.

Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) never really knew his deceased mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), an intrepid stunt rider who lived in Miradero, a small town on the border of the border.

As part of the Mother’s Day celebrations, the release of part of the film’s music has been advanced, where of course the theme played as a duet by Eiza González and Isabela Merced can already be heard on the main streaming platforms.

On how they found out that they were going to collaborate together within this important project, Merced said “Everything has been virtual, I found out that Eiza was going to play my mother because she sent me a direct message which I am very glad that we were finally able to work together “.