Eiza González appeared from the hand of one of the most coveted singles in the world, actor Timotheé Chalamet (Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez)

Actress Eiza González seems to have found again love at the hands of the franco-american Timothée Chalamet, who is considered one of the most coveted singles in the world. In the photos you can see that they share a kiss on the beaches of the Mexico Sea, specifically in the Los Cabos area, where they were captured last weekend.

In the social networks some photos appeared in which both show their affection because even in some they appear kissing. Chalamet seems to have found love in Eiza’s caresses, after the actor broke up with Lily Rose-Depp, daughter of the famous Johnny Depp. The entertainment news portal TMZ He was the one who published some photos among which the aforementioned kiss scene appears.

In addition, it was revealed that Timothée Chalamet himself began to interpret a song for the meeting between his friends, because in Los Cabos not only did the two appear but they also did so in the company of loved ones. A point to highlight in the relationship of both actors is the age difference, since Eiza is already 30 years old while Chalamet is 24 years old.

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet: they were very affectionate during their vacation in Los Cabos (Photo: Twitter @ BestofEizaG)

The galleries of Eiza González

The Mexican actress has been the target of envy, since she has been related to a successful career in the entertainment world and in turn has been in the arms of some of the most coveted singles, with whom she has established more than a friendship. González has been related to Liam Hemsworth, brother of Chris Hemsworth, who played the famous superhero Thor. Her relationship with Hemsworth was very discreet but they were captured in some photos kissing.

The famous Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is also part of the select group of characters close to the Mexican, with whom he shared a very close bond, to such an extent that Eiza González was present in the final of the Eurocup in which Ronaldo participated with the Portuguese team, and he was also seen very closely when both attended a club in Los Angels

Eiza was visiting Los Cabos on a vacation (Photo: Instagram @eizagonzalez)

Eiza also briefly dated DJ Calvin Harris, who before briefly dating the Mexican, had gone through an affair with singer Taylor Swift. However, the relationship with Eiza did not prosper either and they were only seen together for a short period of time.

The Mexican actress also announced her relationship with Josh Duhamel, the actor who was also known for his relationship with Fergie.. Since Duhamel broke up with the former Black Eyed Peas, It was when the two began a much more formal relationship. It was at the end of July 2018 when the relationship between them ended.

The most recent controversies of Eiza González

Eiza González claimed AMLO for the disappearance of the young Giovanni, which earned him numerous criticisms on social networks (Screenshot: Twitter @eiza musica)

The actress recently got involved in some discussions through the Twitter social network after she criticized the actions of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, mainly after the murder of Giovanni occurred, who was killed by municipal police and who caused a stir in the state of Jalisco.

On that occasion, Eiza questioned AMLO with the following tweet « And Giovanni? Are we going to keep pretending that didn’t happen? ”, after which the actress received much criticism from the followers of the president, who claimed that it was the task of the governor to investigate the case. Faced with criticism, Eiza responded by also questioning Enrique Alfaro, governor of the state of Jalisco, to whom he dedicated the following tweet:

@EnriqueAlfaroR We still don’t know about his family. #JUSTICIAPARAGIOVANNI WHERE IS YOUR FAMILY? ”

