Eiza González puts a stop to rumors of a new romance

Eiza González does not stop reaping successes in her acting career, and her time in Hollywood is a true example of professionalism and perseverance. Hence, his fans are proud of every step he takes and, at the same time, are aware of everything that happens in his personal life.

A few days ago, the 31-year-old actress was spotted sharing ice cream with a mysterious boy, fueling rumors of a new romance on social media. However, the reality is very different and it was Eiza herself who explained what was happening in those photos.