Eiza González opens romance with lacrosse star Paul Rabil

It seems that Eiza Gonzalez is dating the lacrosse player Paul Rabil!

The 31-year-old star was rumored to be in a relationship with the 35-year-old athlete after they were caught having fun last month in Los Angeles at her birthday party. Jamie reuben, to which they also attended Drake Y Kim kardashian .

Now the two are spending more time together, with Eiza joining Paul during his training as the Boston Cannons open their new season.

© TheGrosbyGroup

It was also reported that the pair “walked to training ground in Massachusetts for breakfast,” at the same time that Paul was preparing for a big game the next day.

Although it appears that the new celebrity couple is trying to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they have been photographed holding hands, walking around Los Angeles and going to dinner.

© TheGrosbyGroup

A source close to Eiza and Paul previously indicated that they are clearly “a couple and have been dating for a while.”

The lacrosse star divorced Kelly Berger in 2017, after three years together, while Eiza was previously seen. on a romantic getaway with Timothée Chalamet in June of last year, and then she was linked to the model Dusty Lachowicz.

There is no doubt that the talented actress has had success in Hollywood, as she is now filming Ambulance, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Michael Bay.

