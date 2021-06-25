Eiza González on Spirit – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Mexican actress and singer Eiza González participates in the animated film Spirit – Indomable, directed by Elaine Bogan. The film is the next chapter in the DreamWorks Animation saga that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit, the Indomitable Steed, featuring its own Emmy-winning television series. The film opens in theaters this Friday, June 25.

“An unforgettable experience”. This is how Eiza describes her collaboration with DreamWorks on Spirit – Indomitable, where she voices an animated character for the first time in her acting career. “A lot of things in the movie had a lot of personal connections for me. I am very proud and, in addition to being able to sing in the project, making a film where they speak my native language is also very important to me, ”says the interpreter in an interview with Europa Press.

Respect for freedom, relationship with nature, believing in oneself… Spirit – Indomitable has many positive messages and that was one of the reasons why the actress wanted to participate in the film. But if there’s one thing Eiza is truly proud of, it’s being Mexican. “Very rarely do we have the opportunity to see Mexican culture reflected in such a positive and beautiful way. It is inspiring. Something that always defines us as human beings are our roots. To be able to represent my roots like this… I feel very happy to be part of a project like this, ”she says.

Source: However