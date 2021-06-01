Eiza Gonzalez leaves the glamor of Hollywood behind and visits the market

Eiza Gonzalez is the actress of the moment, but she is still down to earth during an outing at the farmers market.

Being famous is not an easy task and Eiza Gonzalez has proven it on more than one occasion in which has suffered harassment from the press. Fortunately, every effort has its reward and yours has come at the best time.

Eiza has just been named the highest grossing actress in Hollywood, ranking ahead of Margot Robbie and Brie Larson, as well as Robert Downey Jr himself, being second only to such figures as Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, Liam Neeson and Will Smith.

Through an emotional message on her Instagram account, the actress shared her reflection on this historical moment in her life, with which she sows a precedent in which she has once again been proud of her Mexican and Latin origin.

Eiza assures that on his way he has met people who tried to make him settle for a role that was not leading; However, she has also had others who have believed in her and have driven her to reach this point that she never thought to experience.

The 31-year-old actress has not only become an icon of beauty, elegance and effort, but she has also shown her tenacity and discipline to commit herself to different causes at the same time. Just a few months ago, she became the first Mexican to be the face of a Louis Vuitton fragrance and appeared on the cover of Shape magazine, so her successes will undoubtedly continue to rise.

Even at the peak of her career, Eiza remains focused on choosing projects she can grow with and show that Latinos have the ability to play non-supporting roles.

Eiza González shares her ice cream with a mysterious man

As an example of her life being balanced, she doesn’t let fame go to her head and attends the Los Angeles Farmers Market in person with a friend; together they selected eggs, fruit and drank coffee, like any other mortal, even as Eiza has proven to be extraordinary.