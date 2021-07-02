in Movies

Eiza González is invited to be a member of La Academia, she will vote at the Oscars!

Eiza González is not the only Mexican among those selected, the actor Luis Gerardo Mendez also stands out on the list with celebrities such as Robert Pattinson, Laverne cox, Leslie odom jr., among others.

Later, as a celebration, Eiza reposted a meme that reads: “How it started” and appears with Luis Gerardo Mendez in a soap opera scene and next to it says: “How is it going” and the recent news appears with photograph of each.

According to the document shared by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, 53% of its new members are international and they belong to 50 countries.

