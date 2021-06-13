Eiza González is flattered by being compared to Salma Hayek – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actress Eiza González referred for the first time to those who compare her with the Mexican actress Salma Hayek and was extremely flattered by the comparisons. At the moment, Eiza, like Hayek, has a successful career in Hollywood and recently became the highest grossing actress of 2021 in the United States.

During an interview with the morning magazine Hoy, Eiza was asked what she thinks of those who compare her with the interpreter from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, and she was extremely flattered. He also spoke of the challenges he has faced throughout his career.

“Oh! Thank you. I mean, I try my best, you know? It is a complex career and there are many things that perhaps many people do not see and do not know, but one tries to stay positive, with projects that motivate you and that really, as an artist, you connect. And that’s the only thing you can really do ”.

He also spoke about his debut in the dubbing of the film Spirit, the indomitable, where he plays ‘Milagro’, the mother of the protagonist of the animated film: “It’s incredible because making animation is completely different from making movies. It’s trying yourself out as an actor and playing at being a child again, ”he said.

“For me it is very important to continue doing these kinds of projects and having done things for children at the beginning of my career and being able to do it again is very important. It is the best audience there is ”, he concluded.

Currently, Eiza is one of the five highest-grossing Hollywood stars of 2021 in the United States. Because of this, a few days ago the Mexican dedicated the enormous achievement to all Mexicans and Latinos and sent a strong message to her detractors.

From her Twitter account, the actress explained that “normally, I never share things like this, but this goes to all the people who told me that a woman (insert my nationality or any stereotype attributed to me) could not be the protagonist, or that people didn’t care. Well, look at me being the highest grossing woman. “

The Mexico City native shared a rankin based on box office data and thanked all the viewers: “This goes to my Mexicans and Latinos, because we deserve to be seen. And THANKS to you for your support, because you are the ones who go to the movies ”.

In the rankin, published by the American film box office website The Numbers, Eiza’s name appears in the top five, along with first-place actor Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, Liam Neeson and Will Smith. in subsequent places.