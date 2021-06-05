Eiza Gonzalez in the number 5 position of the highest grossing stars

Eiza Gonzalez celebrates her Hollywood achievements by putting her abs on display after a Pilates session.

At just 31 years old, the girl from Mexico City managed to conquer Hollywood and the latest data from The Numbers prove it.

The renowned portal has just released the list of 2021 box office stars revealing that Eiza climbed to number 5, surpassing Margot Robbie and Robert Downey Jr. among others.

The star score on this list represents the points assigned to each of the top 100 movies stars (based on the American box office) in the current year and two years prior. For appearing in movie number one in a year, a star gets 100 points, movie number two 99 points, and so on. This rewards actors for appearing in a series of hit movies over the course of three years rather than starring in a single monster hit during the same time frame.

The two films that made Eiza into the Top 5 were “Fast and Furious: Hobbs And Shaw, Bloodshot” and “Godzilla vs. Kong ”although this is not the only success of the beautiful actress. Among his latest releases is the Netflix black comedy, “I care a lot.”

In a gray and black Nike sports outfit, Eiza walked out of the Pilates center in West Hollywood looking flawless as if she hadn’t worked out, she even appeared to be wearing makeup and styling her hair.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Duhamel’s ex-girlfriend kneads a $ 5 million dollar fortune won primarily for her acting career although her last contract with Louis Vuitton must have added several dollars more.

