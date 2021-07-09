Eiza Gonzalez gives everything, in life and her gym sessions

Eiza Gonzalez not only strives for memorable roles on screen, she also sweats to the last drop in the gym.

Despite whoever it may be, Eiza Gonzalez is an example that success comes when you work hard for him, the Mexican is not measured in setting high standards and goals that he always conquers, such as his recent inclusion in the list of the most popular stars Hollywood box office or the invitation you received to join the Hollywood Academy.

Eiza is the example of the tireless woman who has tried everything to show her talent, the 31-year-old Mexican has been a model, a singer and now shines as an actress; However, her love life has always put her in the eye of the storm, making her the target of awkward questions and gossip around her.

To silence all those voices, Eiza has chosen to lead a fairly hermetic personal life, but sometimes she has the luxury of sharing moments that cause her pride, like a few days ago when she used the stories on her Instagram account to congratulate her boyfriend , lacrosse player Paul Rabil and tell him to his more than 7 million fans that you love him.

He puts so much dedication into everything he does that even going to the gym is not an activity to be taken lightly. The star was seen leaving the Rise Nation gym in West Hollywood wearing a sports outfit by NEU apparel and with her hair in two braids, which, judging by her appearance, show that the training was high intensity, not for nothing she has abs of steel.