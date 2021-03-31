Eiza González exposed her body with sensuality in this revealing Ralph & Russo dress



Eiza González knows how to attract all eyes.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez In addition to being an actress and singer, she is a model. And this has been demonstrated by posing with different creations of important designers. Last February the Mexican posed for Ralph & Russo. All the sensuality of her body was exposed with this design, which, thanks to the play of shadows on her skin, allowed the nakedness of her body under the metal piece to look as beautiful as it was artistic.

As a description of the image, the following reads: “The actress and singer #EizaGonzalez strikes a magnetic pose for @sbjctjournal with a captivating black lace dress with halter neck from the AW20 ready-to-wear collection by #RalphandRusso“.

Since Eiza González arrived in Hollywood, she has dazzled many with her sense of fashion. It has created trends and has even given a lot to talk about.

Photographers often look forward to her arrival on the red carpets, because her name often becomes a trending topic on social media, as it happened at a 2018 Oscar Awards gala, when she appeared in a spectacular yellow Ralph Laurent dress.

Eiza González in the red alformbra of the Oscar Awards 2018. / Getty Images.

Natti Natasha shares the first photograph of her baby