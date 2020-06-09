Eiza González demands from López Obrador justice for Giovanni | Instagram Special

The actress Eiza González raises her voice on social networks to demand justice for Giovanni and hold the President of Mexico to account Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican actress has been found at demonstrations for the “Black Lives Matter” movement in Los Angeles, California.

And without forgetting her country, the actress asks for justice for Giovanni who died because of the Jalisco police, on May 5. It should be remembered that Giovanni he was detained by the police of the municipality of Ixtlahuacán, the police gave the reason for their apprehension for not wearing a mask, hours later when the family searches for him at the police station they receive the news that he had died.

This event, like the death of George Floyd has outraged the Mexican population, causing protests in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco to demand the Governor Enrique Alfaro to answer for the actions of the municipal authorities for the Giovanni case.

For his part, Eiza Gonzalez questions the Mexican government by not taking action and doing justice for Giovanni’s family. So Eiza González directly questions and labels the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador for what happened.

“And Giovanni? Are we going to continue pretending that did not happen? @Lopezobrador_ ”. Mexican actress wrote Eiza Gonzalez on his Twitter account. Minutes later, the actress addresses her questioning to the Governor Enrique Alfaro.

“When a theme scales nationally as such. It is not only at the state level. Police brutality is a problem for the government, and why can’t the government be questioned? They pay taxes for something. Don’t you want to feel protected? It is a major problem. ” Wrote Eiza Gonzalez.

