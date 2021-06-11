Eiza González could have premiered romance with athlete Paul Rabil

It is speculated that Eiza Gonzalez Y Paul Rabil They have an affair, as they were seen together last week in the Boston Cannons’ first game of the season, where Paul is a part.

An informant told the media Page Six They went to breakfast in Massachusetts, since he had a game the next day.

Last month Eiza and Rabil attended a fancy party in Los Angeles for billionaire Jamie Reuben’s 34th birthday, where Kim Kardashian and Drake were invited.

Eiza and Paul were seen this Wednesday holding hands and walking embraced while on their way to dinner at the Plant Food + Wine restaurant in Venice, California.

Eiza González is dating lacrosse pro Paul Rabil https://t.co/XGPDqYKizT pic.twitter.com/iOR6wEyJbp – Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2021

The actress commented on a publication to Paul which sparked rumors about the possible romance.

“No wonder I couldn’t find my sports bra,” she wrote on Instagram.

The ‘Baby Driver’ star was previously linked to Timothée Chalamet in June 2020 and to model Dusty Lachowicz in December. She also dated Josh Duhamel for several months in 2018.

Neither the representatives of Eiza and Paul, nor they, have commented on the matter.

BY: Maria Tellez