Eiza González could be the protagonist of RoboCop Returns – Tomatazos

Although there are not many details about it, it seems that RoboCop Returns It is a project that is moving forward and that will take real shape and meaning very soon. The character hasn’t had a movie since 2014 but the new installment is expected to be able to take him to the place of honor he once had in pop culture. New information reveals that one of the stars of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% will be the protagonist in the new film of RoboCopIt is about Eiza González, the Mexican actress who has been able to overcome all obstacles and become a famous Hollywood figure.

RoboCop: The Defender of the Future – 88% of 1987 is the character’s first movie. The story places us in a violent and almost apocalyptic Detroit, where the evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the police force. In its quest to prove that its cyborgs will end crime, the company takes street cop Alex Murphy into an armed confrontation with fatal results; they finally use her body to support their RoboCop prototype. But when RoboCop learns of the company’s nefarious plans, he turns against those who brought him back.

Robocop It had several sequels but none that good, yet it gave the character a firm presence in pop culture. Although during the second half of the nineties and later we did not see him present on the big screen, the hero was exploited through comics and video games, remaining current among fans. For 2014 we had a reboot of the saga but it could not garner good reviews among the experts, not even with the presence of Joel Kinnaman; Although the film was not a box office failure ($ 242 million gross with a $ 100 million budget), it did not have the power to continue with more installments.

The most recent information on the project RoboCop Returns is that Abe Forsythe was hired as director and screenwriter along with Edward Neumeier, known for his work on the character’s previous films. Now, Giant Freakin Robot spreads the rumor that Eiza Gonzalez She will be involved in the new cyborg cop movie to take on the role of the female lead. Although the project appears to be in very early stages, the studio may already be searching for its stars.

Eiza began his career in Mexican television but made the firm decision to break his own borders. As time went by, he got other roles on the small screen, but his dreams went much further than the local ones. She ventured to the United States and soon achieved her goals, becoming a recognized Hollywood actress. At 31, he has a prominent future in the entertainment industry and continues with his goals of success. Will we see her present in the new RoboCop movie? She keeps accumulating point in the world of cinema.

The latest film by Eiza Gonzalez it is Godzilla vs. Kong, which had a surprising success on the billboard, becoming the most successful film of the entire pandemic. The reviews were mostly positive and point to it as the best the MonsterVerse has offered us so far; Of course it is not perfect but it gives us an efficient fantasy to hang out with friends. Among his other outstanding works we have Baby – The Apprentice of Crime – 93%, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%, Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55% and Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you – 75%, the latter became widely recognized in certain awards and was positioned as the most viewed on Netflix during its premiere time.

