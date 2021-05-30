Eiza González consolidates in Hollywood; is the fifth highest grossing star in the US – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Mexican Eiza González consolidated her triumph in Hollywood by becoming the fifth highest grossing star in the United States.

The site The Numbers released its list of the highest grossing stars of 2021 in the United States, based on the collection of the films in which they had a leading role and that have been released since 2019.

Samuel L. Jackson was crowned the highest grossing actor for his appearances in films such as Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Also from the Marvel universe, Tom Holland took second place for his lead actor credit in two films.

In third place is Liam Neeson, with 49 leading roles in his career, having appeared in Men in Black: International and Vengeance.

Fourth place went to Will Smith, who has appeared in a total of 29 films.

The fifth position went to the Mexican actress Eiza González, who throughout her career in Hollywood has participated in seven films as a member of the leading cast.

His latest starring roles have been in Baby Driver, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

According to The Numbers, the seven films with González Reya as the main character have raised 1,442 million 125 thousand 494 dollars worldwide.