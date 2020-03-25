Eiza González confesses to being ashamed and criticizes the measures that AMLO takes | Instagram

Mexican actress and singer Eiza González joined the list of artists who have criticized the position taken by the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the face of the coronavirus situation in the country.

This is how Eiza confessed feeling embarrassed, ashamed given the measures the president is taking against the virus pandemic Covid-19.

It was through his official account of Twitter that the actress shared with her millions of followers what she thinks about what is happening in the country.

González stressed that at government from the country not interested put the health of society at risk as long as people go out and spend.

What a shame our presidency. Ignorance is life. If with that video of López Obrador it is not clear to them that he sold himself as the president “of the people” and here people are encouraged to take health risks as long as they go out and spend, “wrote the singer.

If the whole world is in crisis why would Mexico be exempt Obrador? All it does is put our people at risk when we DON’T have the infrastructure to survive something like this, without enough medical help and hospitals. Please stay at home

– Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica)

March 24, 2020

In good faith, Eiza pointed out that it is time to support to all the people who have some local business and to the people who need it most.

It is important that now more than ever we support the people who need it most. Let’s support local trade. Lots of people will lose jobs because of this epidemic, however the priority now is health, “he shared in another tweet.

Shop locally for your kids support your local businesses please / try to shop online so you don’t have to physically expose yourself https://t.co/hrp3Lk1wIJ

– Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica)

March 24, 2020

In this way he asked that if there are people who have local businesses and need help to be seen they can lean to support them to the share it on their social networks.

This also unsurprisingly filled her with critics from Internet users, since she is not currently living in Mexico, so they say that in reality does not know she How is the situation and defend the president.

#EizaGonzalez and #Thalia can comment without criticizing a president of the country in which they do not live. Only Mexicans who live in Mexico can say how stupid and inept #AMLO is before # COVID2019mx the ignorance of the Lord before this virus is the same as you #viejastontas

– DAXEL D’XL (@DAXELDXL)

