Despite the fact that the actress Eiza González is in quarantine like many other people, he does not prevent him from sharing photos that raise the temperature from time to time, such as the ones he recently published where he changes clothes for bikinis.

The publication talks about treating mother nature well, that’s why in the instantaneous we can enjoy beautiful landscapes as well as the beautiful figure from Eiza.

In each of her photos (where she appears) she delights the pupil of who goes through her Instagram, there is no doubt that she is one of the most beautiful Latin women.

Eiza is originally from Mexico started his career From a very young age, but it was not until a few years ago that she began to gain notoriety in soap operas, especially for her slender figure and great height as a professional model.

The actress tried her luck by moving to United States to see if he conquered Hollywood something that is indeed happening because for a few years he has participated in several projects that have caught the attention of the critics and especially of the new admirers.

In the publication she made, she appears in several photographs, first wearing very casual clothes, later her clothes decrease as she appears in a fitted sportswear and in the end in a bikini as she only knows how to wear.

The photograph that caught the most attention is where she is lying on the sand, is on a beach and can be seen the delicious sea a splendid image that is combined with her figure lying on the sand wearing her bikini in gray.

As mentioned, Eiza is in quarantine and requests her followers and those who see her publications to support local businesses because many people live up to date with what they manage to sell and in these times it is even more difficult to do it, there is no doubt that they also care about society.

.