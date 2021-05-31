Eiza González celebrates that she entered the top 10 of the highest grossing stars of 2021 in the United States

Eiza Gonzalez He is exploding with joy after he shared on his social networks the news that he entered the Top 10 of the Most Grossing Stars of 2021 in the United States.

The actress published on Instagram and Twitter the official portal The Numbers, specialized in local box office counting in the US, which placed her in fifth place in the count.

“Normally, I never share things like this, but this goes for all the people who told me that a woman (insert my nationality or whatever stereotype has been attributed to me) could not be a protagonist, or that people did not care. Well, look at me being the highest grossing woman.

“This goes for my Mexicans and Latinos, because we deserve to be seen. And thanks to you for your support, because you are the ones who go to the movies, ”the 31-year-old model also pointed out.

(Swipe to see the images)

According to information from the portal, the list shows the highest grossing stars of 2021 according to the national box office of the films in which they had a leading role in 2021, and the two previous years.

“The star score on this list represents the points assigned to each of the top 100 movies stars (based on the domestic box office) in the current year and the previous two.

“For appearing in the number one movie in a year, a star gets 100 points; movie number two, 99 points, and so on. This rewards actors for appearing in a series of successful films over the course of three years, rather than for starring in just one huge hit during the same period. “

Within González’s job file, included in his The Numbers profile, The eight tapes for which he achieved this mention are listed, although in reality only half awarded him the position: Alita: Battle Angel (2019), Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Bloodshot (2020) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

The other four, Paradise Hills (2019), She’s Missing (2019), Cut Throat City (2020) and I Care a Lot (2021), had a modest run in US theaters; the last one was released exclusively on Netflix.

In most of these productions, González had a secondary credit, with the exception of She’s Missing and I Care a Lot, where she shone as the co-star of each story.

As The Numbers explains, in 2021, and only in the United States, the only film that the Mexican has released in theaters, Godzilla vs. Kong, raised $ 98 million 335 thousand dollars. The film is one of the few that have been released in theaters this year, as theaters have reopened in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress, who is placed in the fifth position of the list, is surpassed only by Will Smith (4), Liam Neeson (3), Tom Holland (2) and Samuel L. Jackson (1).

González is the first woman to appear in the count. Behind her are Margot Robbie (6), Robert Downey, Jr. (7), Brie Larson (8), Karen Gillan (9) and Lupita Nyong’o (10).

“I was demoralized, but I was struggling to believe in myself when a lot of people didn’t. Well, people did care. This is the work of the people. It may not be huge for some, but for me, it’s a moment that I never thought I’d see, ”Eiza wrote on Instagram.

“For my people, the Mexicans. Latinos always believe. Because other people care about us and I care about you. I am very proud of this, please excuse me in advance because I know this is a bit cheesy, but I wanted to share it and thank you. Thanks my people. If possible!”.

Artists such as Ana de la Reguera, Ruby Rose, Calvin Harris, Lorenza Izzo, Sara Sampaio, Camila Sodi, Aaron Paul, Alice Braga and Ella Balinska, among others, congratulated her with messages of encouragement on their social networks.

BY: Rodolfo G. Zubieta