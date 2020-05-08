Eiza González celebrates her mom’s birthday and they look like sisters. | Instagram Special

Eiza González celebrates her mom’s birthday and they look like sisters, because the famous Mexican model Glenda Reyna He simply looked radiant at this celebration, where he felt the love of his entire family and the joy of being together in such difficult times.

Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the Mexican actresses who has surprised the world the most, since her arrival in Hollywood has been a true revolution and although it has not been easy to earn a place in the industry, she has given great samples of her talent, her Latin pride and now she shines like an actress in action movies.

On more than one occasion Eiza Gonzalez He has revealed the challenges that he has taken to achieve recognition for his work and how much he wants to participate in other types of roles so as not to be pigeonholed, but now that the pandemic has put several projects on pause, he has taken the opportunity to enjoy the most important in your life: the family.

If there is someone who has been unconditional in the career of Eiza Gonzalez is her mother, Glenda Reyna, who has always shown support and great pride towards each of his projects, so it is not surprising to see the great relationship between the two.

Eiza Gonzalez, natural beauty, celebrating the woman of her life

It was a few hours ago when with a lot of emotion, Eiza Gonzalez shared in Instagram the details of the intimate celebration in honor of her mother, where she could not miss the cake she baked herself, the laughter and good wishes.

Glenda Reyna, the mother of Eiza González He looked radiant and among the comments of the actress’s followers in social networksIt was not lacking who said that they looked like sisters because of how beautiful they both are.

I end my birthday with a heart full of joy, and infinite gratitude for everything received, my children in the vicinity and in the distance managed to celebrate me. Every detail in hour after hour of the day, with a word, with a call with A message through different means, family and friends, intertwined an enormous row of love that grew succulent every minute. It weighed more and more and lengthened, uniting pure love from so many corners of the world, friends and brothers of life and of the road, that with deep words they grew in my mind like a great stairway to heaven, I have felt so much love today, that under unfavorable circumstances, life pleasantly surprised me on this peculiar day in the existence of the world, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU To each and every one of those who with their love made me so Happy this year I played with my princesdoll @eizagonzalez thank you my love for each and every one of your acts just wonderful llosos The best is yet to come !!! A post shared by Glenda Reyna (@glendareyna) on May 8, 2020 at 12:17 am PDT

Something that also stood out was the cute dress of Eiza Gonzalez, a red outfit that exposed her impeccable figure and her marked abdomen, a perfect outfit for spring and casual meetings like this.

Visit our YouTube channel

.