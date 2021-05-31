Eiza González becomes the highest grossing actress in Hollywood in 2021

Eiza González is one of the few Mexican actresses who has achieved a position of honor in the Hollywood film industry. With only a few years in the United States and a lot, a lot of effort, the beautiful Eiza It has become an icon to follow on social networks. New information maintains that she has become the highest-grossing performer of 2021 along with other great industry luminaries. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: Eiza González: people don’t just want to see white men in movies and TV

Gonzalez He began his career in Mexico City when he was just a teenager. His first major project was for Televisa with the telenovela Lola, once upon a time; later he managed to land some other notable roles in the same company. But the actress’s dreams were much bigger than what the small screen could offer. With great confidence in herself, she traveled to the United States and bet on a career in Hollywood. The results have been phenomenal and show us that Mexican talent can be found everywhere.

Through the website dedicated to data analysis The Numbers (via Vogue), it is confirmed that Eiza Gonzalez is the highest grossing female actress of 2021. The information is based on US productions that have made a notable impact in recent months and the Mexican has been present in notable industry titles such as Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you – 75%. Of course, the Mexican has not wasted the opportunity to show off her achievement on social networks and the fans are completely proud of her.

I remember how it felt to hear over and over again that a woman (insert my ethnicity or any stereotype related to me) was not a protagonist and that people did not care and did not have a chance yet. And I keep going. I felt discouraged but struggled to believe in myself when many people did not. Well, people cared. This is the work of the people. It may not be huge for some. For me, it is a moment that I never thought I would see. For my people. The Mexicans. Latinos ALWAYS BELIEVE. Because other people care about us and I care about you. I am very proud of this.

We invite you to read: Eiza González could be the protagonist of RoboCop Returns

It is important to mention that in the list of The Numbers, Eiza She ranks fifth behind Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, Liam Neeson and Will Smith, but she remains the highest grossing female actress of the year, even ahead of Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson and Margot Robbie. With only 31 years of age, Eiza is very active in the entertainment industry and still has many dreams to achieve in the film industry. Some of his next projects are Spirit Untamed, Love spreads Y Ambulance. It is clear that he still has a lot of work to do in the future and could surprise us with other impressive roles later.

In box office based on the last three years. This goes to my Mexicans and Latinos. Because we deserve to be seen. AND THANKS to you for your support because you are the ones who go to the movies https://t.co/ApSi72E7Rl pic.twitter.com/WXQfXgGCe3 – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) May 30, 2021

Some of the most notable films of Eiza Gonzalez in the Hollywood industry are Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%, Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55%, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% and Bloodshot – 47%. Although he has not devoted much of his time to television in the United States, he stands out among his credits From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, production in which she plays Santanico Pandemonium, the sensual vampire who dominates the famous club Titty Twister and who several years ago was played by Salma Hayek in the Robert Rodriguez film.

What will be the next big role of Eiza Gonzalez in Hollywood? The Mexican continues to advance steadily in the world’s largest entertainment industry.

You may also be interested in: Trailer de Viejos: Gael García stars in the creepy new movie by M. Night Shyamalan