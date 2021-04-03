Eiza González becomes the first Mexican to be the image of Louis Vuitton

Every step he takes Eiza Gonzalez shows that your professional life is on the rise. And this time, he did it again at become a brand image Louis Vuitton.

With this achievement, too becomes the first Mexican to be part of the French firm for your perfume collection ‘On the beach‘, which completes the California-inspired fragrance collection.

Eiza could not hide her excitement for this new success by sharing part of the photoshoot on her Instagram, reflecting her beauty and talent on the beach in a spectacular body paint.

“More than honored to be Louis Vuitton’s new face for the ‘On the Beach’ fragrance,” she wrote in her post.

This fourth fragrance from Louis Vuitton is inspired by the west coast of the United States, it has aromas of Japanese yuzu, Tunisian neroli, aromatic herbs; and it was launched with a value of $ 265 dollars.

Gonzalez, 31, has been on a hit streak. Recently the Netflix movie ‘Careless, I take care of you’ was released in which he shares credits with Rosamund pike and a few days ago he hit the big screen in ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. There is no doubt that she is one of the highest Mexican representatives in the North American country and in the world.

Keep reading: Yalitza Aparicio suffers a mishap with her truck on the road