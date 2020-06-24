Eiza Gonzalez sparks romance rumors with Timothée Chalamet | Reform

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez and Franco-American actor Timothée Chalamet were caught in full kiss on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is it that there is something between the two actors?

There is no doubt that romances quarantine in Hollywood keep increasing and this is one of the ones that has most surprised people.

Without a doubt, Eiza is the envy of millions of girls, because it aroused rumors of a possible romance with the handsome actor Timothée Chalamet.

It was this weekend that both actors were seen together in Los Cabos San Lucas and as expected quickly began to circulate some photos on social networks where they confirm that between them there is more than just a friendship.

It is worth mentioning that just a few months ago, Chalamet was leaving with the daughter of Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp, who is a model and also an actress, so this news has caused great controversy among Internet users and the media.

It seems that it was not just kisses, because according to the TMZ portal, the actor grabbed a guitar and began to touch something for Eiza and other friends who were there.

Something that has also made a big impression on fans is the age differenceTimothée has 24 years and Eiza 30However, apparently that is no impediment to their love.

Until now it is unknown yes really have a loving relationship, but the followers of both have not hesitated to share their feelings on social networks.

It should be noted that they had never been seen in public much less with displays of affection, that is why they have made a great impression.

Eiza González is throwing away the dream we all had of being Timothée Chalamet’s girlfriend Respect the Mexican Queen pic.twitter.com/P8mBbl7GuA – • Dino goes to Changmin’s wedding • ²³ (@Dinohyukjae)

June 23, 2020

When I go to Twitter to see how the death toll from covid is going, the 7.5 earthquake, the damage in Oaxaca … And suddenly Eiza González appears kissing Timothée Chalamet: pic.twitter.com/9aZu3hKYNL – indiscreet boy. (@ChicoIndiscreet)

June 24, 2020

Now we just have to wait for one of the two of them statement about your romantic situationWell, it certainly has everyone intrigued with what is happening between the two Hollywood stars.