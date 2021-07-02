in Entertainment

Eiza González and Luis Gerardo Méndez, among those invited to vote at the Oscars

Eiza made a publication where he shared an image of the soap opera Lola once upon a time, in which he shared credits with Luis Gerardo and accompanied it with the message “How it started vs how it goes.

Luis Gerardo Mendez He already spoke about it on his social networks where he said he felt “incredibly honored to become a member of the Academy at such an important moment for Latino representation on the big screen.”

The Academy made it known through a statement where they explain that the reasons that drive this invitation are professional qualities added to inclusion and equity; some of the issues that have plagued the organization in recent years where lack of representation and diversity has been claimed.

