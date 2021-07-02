Eiza González and Luis Gerardo Méndez, among those invited to vote at the Oscars

Eiza made a publication where he shared an image of the soap opera Lola once upon a time, in which he shared credits with Luis Gerardo and accompanied it with the message “How it started vs how it goes.

How it started vs How it’s going @LuisGerardoM 💕 pic.twitter.com/RewLGErPTc – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) July 1, 2021

Luis Gerardo Mendez He already spoke about it on his social networks where he said he felt “incredibly honored to become a member of the Academy at such an important moment for Latino representation on the big screen.”

The Academy made it known through a statement where they explain that the reasons that drive this invitation are professional qualities added to inclusion and equity; some of the issues that have plagued the organization in recent years where lack of representation and diversity has been claimed.