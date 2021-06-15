Eiza Gonzalez and lacrosse player Paul Rabil debut romance

Eiza Gonzalez has a new boyfriend and he is the lacrosse player Paul Rabil, considered the best element of the Cannons Lacrosse Club.

A few days ago, Eiza Gonzalez was spotted with her new boyfriend, lacrosse player Paul Rabil, who is four years her senior.

Together they went out to dinner at the Plant Food + Wine restaurant in Venice Beach in California and from their closeness it is evident that there is a lot of affection between them.

Some people close to the couple say they have been dating for about a month, so they are practically in the most tender and full of details in their relationship and have even attended parties together where other celebrities have been.

It has even been said that Eiza has visited Paul at the training camp he goes to in Massachusetts to have breakfast with him.

Although no one has ever said their relationship is official, there is no doubt that they look great together and it is always nice to see that talented people are doing well in both their careers and personal lives.

In the case of Eiza, she has been related to different figures in the past, the most recent being the Dusty Lachowic modelz. The actress has been recognized as Hollywood’s highest grossing female figure and she is the first Mexican to be an ambassador for Louis Vuitton. In addition, he is already preparing his next film participation, within the film “Wolf country”.

There are even those who claim that Eiza is the new Mexican Salma Hayek, given that she has always proclaimed the pride she feels for her nationality and like Salma, has managed to conquer Hollywood stepping out of the roles that Latinos have been pigeonholed into for years.