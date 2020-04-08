eiza Gonzalez She is one of the Mexicans who are making a career in Hollywood and the actress has known what it is like to start from below, working on youth soap operas in her native country. However, he dared to try his luck in the United States and now he walks in the most prestigious red carpets.

But before all the fame and glamor, Eiza had to shape her artistic career, one of those anecdotes was when tried his luck in music. It happened in 2007, when he was starring in the soap opera Lola, once upon a time.

The actress had to sing, act and even dance for her youth audience, which was very excited to see her on stage. Back then intoned hits like “Masochism” which led her to become very popular on the radio.

While some of her oldest followers would be delighted to see her sing again, others say it was good that she directed her career to acting, it does much better in front of the camera. The truth is that Eiza González has grown quite a bit over time and it has undoubtedly shown before the eyes of all

