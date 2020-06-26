Eiza Gonzáles has a brother who prefers to stay incognito | INSTAGRAM

Many users were shocked at the news that the beautiful actress was not an only child.

Eiza González has become a true successful woman, she is one of the most popular Mexican actresses in Hollywood, having repeatedly succeeded in participating in some movies.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

We have seen her since her beginnings in Mexican children’s soap operas, and how she grew and matured until she became the incredible talented woman she is today, in her last film participation in Bloodshot.

Something we know about artist fans (no matter how famous they are) is that they always want to know even the smallest details of their personal lives, in this case, they want to know more about their family, because, although we know that her mother supports her at all times, they don’t know anything else.

You may also be interested: Netflix: know the July premieres that it has for you

So some of these curious Internet users took on the task of carrying out an arduous investigation, finding the information that, indeed, the beautiful young woman has an older brother.

Of which they realized its existence when carefully reviewing the Instagram profile of Eiza’s mother, Glendareyna, who to date has already had almost 70 thousand followers on this social network, because here she shares photos of her travels, friends And obviously, your beloved children cannot be missing.

Read also: Celia Lora boasts the elegant outfit she received on Instagram

Her name is Yulen González, whom we have really rarely seen in Eiza’s photos, we do not know if it is because she prefers to fill her profile with content that is merely his or perhaps the brother does not want to be recognized.

Such is the case that this individual prefers to have his private Instagram account, we know that celebrity admirers can sometimes have very intense personalities and often cause discomfort to the families in question, or simply, they may not feel at all interested in the world of fame and entertainment.