“Either they make a decision or we make it”

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has notified the central government this Friday that there is “150,000 stalled vaccines” of Astrazeneca that cannot be given due to the age limits, so it has asked the Executive that, or send more vaccines of the other brands or allow the Community to be able to give “the second dose to those citizens who have already received it, so voluntarily whoever wants to do it. “

Moreover, he has warned the Government: “Either make a quick decision or we will make it,” he made it clear, insisting that “they -the Executive- will know, Either they take it or we take it But I am not going to allow tens of thousands of stagnant vaccines while citizens are getting sick. “

Moreno, who has visited the remodeled areas of the Costa del Sol Hospital, in the Malaga municipality of Marbella, has stressed that they want the Government to solve it, since, currently, more Astrazeneca vaccines arrive and “we we cannot put more because we have limits in terms of age, some ratios, and less of Pfizer or Moderna, which are the ones that we can put in a more general way “.

“We have 150,000 stalled AstraZeneca vaccines; put in the refrigerator without using them“He warned, so he has asked the Government to” either send us more from Pfizer or Moderna or, second option, to allow the autonomous community that we can put the second dose of AstraZeneca to those citizens who already put it on. voluntarily, so that whoever wants to do so, “he reiterated.

For this reason, it has advised the Government that “Either make a quick decision or we will make it”, the president of the Andalusian Executive has made it clear. He also recalled that there is a government commitment that more than half a million vaccines arrive a week and “as they are arriving we are putting it.”

On the other hand, in terms of vaccination data, the President of the Board recalled that it is above 30 percent of Andalusian citizens who have already been supplied with at least one of the doses and practically over one million Andalusians fully immunized with both doses.

He also recalled that he is being vaccinated already under 60 years, emphasizing, in the same way, the vaccination rate is “very good” valuing the fact of “seeing people of 59, 58 and 57 and, even people with my exuberant youth are about to be vaccinated.” “This is taking an extremely important pace and I am convinced that if we continue like this we will reach July in very reasonable conditions.”

Finally, he has again asked the citizens that “do not relax”. “The pandemic is still here, last week 100 people have died as a result of COVID, therefore every day Andalusians die as a result of COVID, citizens are infected, people are admitted to hospitals and there are people in ICUs breaking their heads and fearing the worst for his life, “he concluded.