After the brake suffered by the national government’s plan to control the Vicentin company, President Alberto Fernández warned that if the Reconquista judge, Fabián Lorenzini, who had ordered to replace the board of the agro-export company, does not give the go-ahead to the new proposal made by the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, to accept his interveners, will advance with the expropriation.

« If the judge says no to Perotti’s proposal, it only remains to expropriate, » said the president in dialogue with the journalist. Roberto Navarro, on the Destape Radio. He assured that he continues « looking for ways for the State to take over the cereal » and « solve the problems to have a company that allows us to see how that market works and develops. » In this sense, he confirmed that, despite the backward movement with the initial idea, « the government’s objective remains to control » the company.

He stressed that the state intervention of Vicentin can be done « through competition or through expropriation » and highlighted the proposal presented yesterday by the governor of Santa Fe that is the first option. « I greatly appreciate Perotti’s effort and I hope that the judge will give us the right, » added the Head of State, but again warned: « If you do not give me this option [la del concurso], I have no other way but expropriation. «

Likewise, he took the opportunity to dedicate a few harsh words to the ruling of Judge Lorenzini, who decided to restore the Vicentin administration to its managers for a period of 60 days, and also granted the role of inspectors to the auditors appointed by the Executive Power. « The conclusions reached by the judge are striking, with which I absolutely disagree. It is crazy, it is a legal nonsense of magnitudeHe questioned.

The President also referred to an accusation of fraud that weighs on the top of the company and said that they were the ones who asked the State to intervene when they saw that the situation in the company was unsustainable. « I do not feel that it is ethical that in the face of such suspicions I will negotiate with these shareholders. I understood that the only viable alternative was expropriation. It is a path, not a goal. And that generated quite a stir. The word expropriation by certain sectors is seen as violent; makes us think of the idea that the State wants to appropriate their property, « he added.

In this sense, he claimed the figure of expropriation and clarified that « They are not attacking private property. » « We are rescuing a bankrupt company, whose owners asked the State to take over. If not, I look like a madman who gets up and asks to expropriate ”, said.

Among several things, Fernández assured that with the new proposal that they submitted to the Santa Fe magistrate, it was not a “backward movement” but rather a search for alternatives to find a solution to the serious situation of a company that the State considers strategic. “There was absolutely no going back with Vicentin. The shareholders of the company spoke with me demanding that the State take over because they were not in an objective condition to support it. We analyzed the case and saw a company in crisis, surrounded by endless problems, alleged scams to national banks for loans they received and even complaints of laundering and black maneuvers, « he said.