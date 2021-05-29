“Either someone brings them food, or they die”

Marisa Caprile, the sister of the well-known designer, is the President of PSE For the Smile of a Child, an NGO of French origin that works in the education and feeding of thousands of children in Cambodia.

The pandemic has affected the organization’s day-to-day life: schools have been closed since mid-February, families they have no income as they are confined, they cannot access food because the markets are closed …

From Spain, she along with dozens of volunteers are raising money to bring emergency food aid through its main event at the moment: Phnom Penh Express 2.

The initiative consists of traveling the 13,000 kilometers that separate Madrid from the capital of Cambodia. This open to anyone, even if it is outside the NGO, who wants to add kilometers and look for donors to be able to provide food to 1,633 families.

For more information, the communication team of the NGO is willing to answer questions through this email: comunicacion@psncamboya.org .

What work does PSE For the Smile of a Child do in Cambodia?

It is a global project, not only do you help them at a certain time and then you disappear, but the NGO is committed to accompanying you from the first moment until they find a job. With this organization, if you help, it is so that these children are assured that they will get a job, regain his dignity and his family cared for. The parents of the children they host are also given a job: street sweepers, cooks, cleaners, seamstresses …

Christian and Marie France, the founders, what they did when they saw these children in horrible living conditions, was to ask what they needed. What they asked was the first, eat, and the second, a school. Then they started feeding them at the garbage dump, and now there are more than 6,000 children with their families that they manage to feed.

PSE has been growing: they started with the little ones, then with the teenagers. There they realized that it was not enough for the school to go to ESO, and so they began to reach high school and vocational training so that they could access a jobeven allowing some students to enter the university.

One need they quickly found is that some mothers could not bring money home by having to stay caring for their babies because they had nowhere to leave them. So, they created nursery schools for them and that women could have a job.

This year, people have realized what death and disease are, but we have seen it long ago.

How has the pandemic affected Cambodia?

The pandemic in Cambodia began with strict containment at the beginning of the year. They got out of this situation in September, opening schools again, but in mid-February they had to re-close schools and markets.

This year, people have come to realize what death and disease are, but we have seen it a long time ago. This pandemic has been very sad for many people, and it has been said that I wish it would serve to make humanity better and to make us better people. What makes PSE is a unique possibility to transform this time of suffering into a moment of hope thanks to a little effort from us. Lending a hand in getting you involved so that these kids can eat and study is for me to be a better person.

I live moved by my enormous desire that things go better and that of course there are no children who starve and that have to eat garbage to live. I find it unworthy, a shame. I cannot accept it, I will never accept it, and working for that gives meaning to everything we do afterwards, and animates my life.

How have you helped the population in Cambodia from PSE?

During the first six months of quarantine, we began with photocopies of the notes that our workers distributed in the different towns. Then, realizing that many of the exercises were missing, then we request money from our partners and sponsors to buy mobiles so they could access classes online. I don’t think it has been a total success because not all houses have electricity, some do not know how to use it … but in general, it has worked quite well.

Our amazement was that when the doors of the schools were reopened after the first confinement, only between 5 and 7% stopped coming of the kids. We thought they were going to stop coming half, so that encouraged us all a lot.

On this occasion, the markets where the poorest families shop have also closed. This situation is being the hardestas they do not have access to food. The families of our NGO are being able to get ahead thanks to the food that we offer them. They do not have a job, they are not allowed to leave the neighborhoods, they cannot go shopping… It is a very tough situation. Either someone brings them food, or they starve.

It is not yet decided whether schools will reopen in June or September. Everything is very uncertain, as in any part of the world right now.

How did the PSE subsidiary in Spain emerge?

I had always tried to find a humanitarian project with children, because I studied education. I have worked in some Spanish and French organizations, and I was looking for a nice project to get involved in. When my kids grew up and introduced me to PSE, I decided to get involved.

The students, during their vacations, they returned to the garbage dumps and on some occasions they did not return to classes in September. PSE Spain emerged in 2003 with the need for there to be a program during the summer that would allow children to continue their studies.

At first it was something very small, which became great thanks to the transmission of experiences between the volunteers and their environment. Thanks to them and our partners, we can now take care, not only of the Summer School Continuity Program, but also of finance some projects thanks to the money we get through different initiatives. We also send money every three months to pay for the education of more than 300 children.

How can you help from Spain?

I think from Spain you can collaborate in many ways, and with the pandemic we have seen it. From getting partners who contribute money to us monthly, to being part of the work teams that carry out the NGO: talking about PSE in different talks, taking care of the communication part, organizing events, such as the Phnom Penh Express 2 …

What is this event about?

It is a smart, original and beautiful way to get money to buy emergency food, because it they are having a very bad time.

Volunteers travel the 13,000 kilometers that separate Madrid from Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, competing against the team of French volunteers, while raising money for the emergency help.

As the kilometers advance, the donations advance, and with that money food packages will be bought: rice, cans of preserves … Without it, families cannot live.

It is not necessary to have previously collaborated with the NGO to do so, it is an individual challenge that each person creates because they have been enthusiastic about the project and the final objective. Thanks to this, more people are getting to know the work of the organization.

In addition, it can also help donating in any of the challenges generated by the volunteers, thanks to which they have already raised more than 10,000 euros.