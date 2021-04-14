Either him, or me. Trailer of ‘Kings of the night’

‘Kings of the night’, the new original Movistar + series produced in collaboration with Zeta Studios, already has a release date. On May 14 this new comedy with a dose of drama will arrive in a double weekly episode created by Cristóbal Garrido (‘Fariña’) and Adolfo Valor (‘Phantom Promotion’). The series is inspired by the radio battles of sports journalism of the 90s.

‘Kings of the night’ It is not a series about football, although mythical lineups sound like it. It is a series about the fight of egos, power, ambition and above all … the radio.

The series places us in the late 80s and early 90s, a time when radio journalism was done in a very different way than today. In a comedy tone, and through the rivalry of these two characters, the series takes place at a time of inflection in our country, which was finally entering modernity.

Directed by Adolfo Valor himself together with Goya winner Carlos Therón (‘Look what you’ve done’), the cast of ‘Kings of the night’ It is headed by the winner of two Goya awards Javier Gutiérrez in the role of Francisco Javier Maldonado, better known as ‘Paco el Cóndor’. The most respected journalist on the airwaves. The most important sports journalist on Spanish radio in the 80s. The listeners admire him, the players fear him, the club presidents (and the government) hate him. Every midnight it gathers millions of listeners together with the transistor. For years, the Condor has no rival. Up to now.

Miki Esparbé (‘Los espabilado’) co-stars in this series in the role of Jota, the right hand of Paco el Cóndor. The actress Itsaso Arana (‘The Virgin of August’) completes the main cast in the role of Marga Laforet, the intelligent journalist who sees how her radio program is displaced at dawn to give priority to the program of Jota and his team.

Together with them we will see Alberto San Juan as Cerdán, Chiqui Fernández as Marisa, Sonia Almarcha as Almudena, Cristóbal Suárez as Urrutia, Óscar de la Fuente as Pineda, Carlos Blanco as Bermúdez, Víctor de la Fuente as Alfonso, Gerald B. Fillmore as Teodoro, Celia de Molina as Concha, Fele Martínez as Arturo and Omar Banana as Jorge, among others.