Eintracht Frankfurt win at home against FC Augsburg (2-0)

04/20/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

The Frankfurt won 2-0 against Augsburg during the match held this Tuesday in the Commerzbank Arena. The Eintracht Frankfurt faced the match with the intention of recovering their league score after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the previous match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. On the part of the visiting team, the FC Augsburg had to settle for a zero draw against him Arminia Bielefeld. With this defeat, the Augsburg team reached eleventh position after the end of the game, while the Eintracht Frankfurt is third.

The meeting started in an unbeatable way for him Eintracht Frankfurt, which opened the scoring thanks to a bit of Martin Hinteregger in the 37th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period the goal came for the Frankfurt team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival thanks to the goal of André Silva in minute 58, ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Frankfurt who entered the game were Makoto Hasebe, Amin younes, Stefan Ilsanker, Aymen barkok Y Erik Durm replacing Martin Hinteregger, Luka jovic, Djibril sow, Daichi kamada Y Timothy chandler, while changes in the Augsburg They were Tobias Strobl, Fredrik jensen, Alfred Finnbogason Y Ruben vargas, who entered to replace Jan Moravek, Marco Richter, Florian Niederlechner Y Laszlo benes.

The referee showed four yellow cards, three for Martin Hinteregger, Luka jovic Y Sebastian Rode, of the local team and one for Felix uduokhai, of the visiting team.

With this victory, the team of Adolf hutter occupied third place with 56 points, occupying a place for access to the Champions League, at the end of the duel, while the team led by Heiko herrlich he ranked eleventh with 33 points.

The next day the Frankfurt team will play at home against the Bayer Leverkusen, Meanwhile he FC Augsburg will seek victory at home against him Cologne.

Data sheetEintracht Frankfurt:Kevin Trapp, Evan N`Dicka, Martin Hinteregger (Makoto Hasebe, min.46), Tuta, Timothy Chandler (Erik Durm, min.88), Djibril Sow (Stefan Ilsanker, min.79), Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Daichi Kamada (Aymen Barkok, min.83) and Luka Jovic (Amin Younes, min.79)FC Augsburg:Rafal Gikiewicz, Robert Gumny, Felix Uduokhai, Marek Suchy, Mads Pedersen, Jan Moravek (Tobias Strobl, min.64), Carlos Gruezo, Reece Oxford, Laszlo Benes (Ruben Vargas, min.81), Marco Richter (Fredrik Jensen, min .65) and Florian Niederlechner (Alfred Finnbogason, min.65)Stadium:Commerzbank ArenaGoals:Martin Hinteregger (1-0, min. 37) and André Silva (2-0, min. 58)